Authorities Searching for 2 Suspects Involved in Numerous Burglaries in Cameron Co.

HARLINGEN – Authorities are searching for two alleged burglars in Cameron County.

Surveillance video shows the two men who broke into several homes in the Harlingen and Rio Hondo areas.

They were seen leaving in a 2011 tan-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information, call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at 956-360-5551.

Watch the video above for more information.