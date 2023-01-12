Auto accident involving Edinburg CISD school bus under investigation
No injuries were reported in connection with an auto accident involving a school bus with the Edinburg Consolidated School District.
Police responded to the incident Thursday afternoon that occurred at the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street.
A total of 33 students were in the school bus. A different bus picked them up and took them back to their campus, according to a news release.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo bakery struggling amid rising cost of eggs
-
Alligator recovering after it was found with tape around its mouth
-
‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being...
-
Firefighters battle grass fire in Edinburg
-
Weslaco police detain suspect after stabbing victim crashes into Weslaco hospital