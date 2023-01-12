x

Auto accident involving Edinburg CISD school bus under investigation

No injuries were reported in connection with an auto accident involving a school bus with the Edinburg Consolidated School District.

Police responded to the incident Thursday afternoon that occurred at the intersection of Canton Road and 24th Street.

A total of 33 students were in the school bus. A different bus picked them up and took them back to their campus, according to a news release.

