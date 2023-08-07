Auto-Pedestrian accident in Brownsville leaves man in hospital
Brownsville police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened Sunday night.
The accident occurred at the 3600 block of Ruben Torres. A white Yukon SUV was traveling westbound on the outer lane and at the same time a pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Ruben Soto, was walking along the same lane.
The SUV ended up striking Soto. The driver did pull over and render aid until police and EMS arrived at the scene. Soto was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
