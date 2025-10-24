Autopsy ordered after dolphin turns up dead in Tamaulipas beach littered with possible SpaceX debris

The marine research center of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas is conducting an autopsy on a dolphin that was found dead along the shore of Playa Bagdad.

The dolphin was found on Oct. 15, days after SpaceX completed the 11th launch of their Starship rocket on the other side of the border.

The beach was also lined with debris, several of which had the SpaceX logo.

Debris included fragments and metal cylinders, one of which was so heavy that crews from the city of Matamoros had to use a tow truck to remove it.

Channel 5 News has been reporting on the debris with the SpaceX logo washing up since June 2025. SpaceX has not responded to requests for comment regarding the debris ever since.

A Wednesday request for comment went unanswered by the time this story was published.

Reports of the debris found on the shore have been made ever since the 9th Starship test launch.

Researchers such as Félix Gutiérrez — the director of the marine research center at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, said they want to know if the debris is impacting wildlife, and how.

Gutiérrez said he and his team are performing the autopsy on the dolphin to see if it's related to the latest Starship launch.

Mexican federal officials with the National Ecology Institute in Mexico City have been analyzing the debris for any contaminants.

