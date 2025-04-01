Autopsy ordered after man found dead in Brownsville hotel

Photo credit: MGN Online

An autopsy was ordered after the body of a man was found “in an advanced state of decomposition” in a Brownsville hotel room, according to a news release.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to the Woodspring Suites, located in the 900 block of Media Luna Road, on Monday and found the unidentified deceased individual.

“Based on the initial investigation and circumstances of the death, investigators believe the death may be a suicide or overdose,” a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

The news release added that the autopsy would determine the official cause of death.