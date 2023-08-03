Autopsy results released in death of Brownsville teen

A 15-year-old boy who died last year was restrained prior to his death, according to autopsy results released by the Brownsville Police Department.

The report revealed blunt force trauma caused the death of the teen.

Police responded to a home on the 300 block of Center Drive on Oct. 17, 2022 where they found the teen dead at the scene and signs of foul play, according to police.

The victim was previously described by police as a nonverbal teen with autism.

“Now that we know definitely from the autopsy report that it was a homicide, we're going to go ahead and continue the investigation,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said.

Three relatives of the victim — Noe Garza, Julie Brewington and Rebecca Garza — were previously arrested and charged in connection with the homicide investigation.

Brewington is the victim’s aunt who had temporary custody of the teen, according to Sandoval. Noe Garza is Brewington’s common law-husband. Both were charged with murder.

Rebecca Garza, Noe Garza’s mother, was charged with failure to report a felony.

An indictment says the teen was hit and cut, and Brewington, and Noe Garza tied the teen to a mattress with a dog collar and rope.

Prior to coming to Brownsville, the teen was in custody of Child Protective Services in Mexico.

“The CPS over there brought him over to our CPS because they were having some problems over there with the father, and Brewington was the local relative,” Sandoval said, adding that authorities were looking for the teen’s biological mother so he could go with her.

“And then we had this unfortunate incident happen,” Sandoval said.

Brewington and Garza are set to go on trial on Aug. 21.