Avelo Airlines announces direct flights to Las Vegas from Brownsville SPI International Airport

A Houston-based airline will soon offer nonstop flights to Las Vegas from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

Avelo Airlines announced the flights Thursday, adding that introductory one-way fares between Brownsville South Padre International Airport and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport start at $69.

Avelo will operate the flight on Mondays and Fridays starting on Sept. 8, a news release stated.

With the new flights, Avelo will now serve three nonstop destinations from Brownsville to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.

“Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between Brownsville and all three of these destinations,” the news release stated.

Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.