Avelo Airlines suspends Brownsville flights
The California-based company Avelo Airlines is suspending a handful of flight routes — including two in Brownsville.
The news website FlightGlobal reported Avelo Airlines is suspending a total of nine routes for the first quarter of 2024. The routes were for flights to and from the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport and Colorado Springs and Las Vegas.
Avelo did not specify when the seasonal flights will resume in 2024.
