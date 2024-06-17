New song commemorates 17th anniversary of disappearance of Harlingen teen, family continues searching for her remains

The family of Abigail Estrada last saw her in Harlingen on June 17, 2007.

Abigail was only 13 years old at the time. A decade after her disappearance, her then boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with her death. Her remains have yet to be found.

Abigail’s aunt, Laura Estrada, says time hasn’t healed the wounds.

“We miss her tremendously,” Laura said. “We missed her all these years… It feels numb because I personally think about her all the time. I can't sleep."

Laura decided to create a song with the help of Jim Salazar to help tell Abigail’s story through music

“I wanted to do a different technique to do her story in a song so people will listen,” Laura said. “I wanted to reach out to the younger generation, especially Abigail’s age."

Laura has also been the guest on the Gone Missing podcast to spread the word, and keep Abigail’s name and story alive.

“I have to make noise, so to speak, to let the Valley know — including the witnesses — I am still looking for her to find the remains,” Laura said.

Abigail’s convicted killer — Ruben Torres — is up for parole in August. Laura says she and her family are working to put together letters to protest Torres' potential release.

“He doesn't deserve to be out, he took a life,” Laura said. “Who is he to take away a 13-year-old’s life?”

Laura says she won't stop until someone comes forward with a tip that leads to Abigail’s body.

“I know somebody out there doesn't sleep at night, especially Ruben,” Laura said. “The only way to make it right is to come clean."

The family is still offering a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to the discovery of Abigail Estrada’s remains. Those with any information are urged to call the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.

