Valley cities handing out sandbags ahead of potentially heavy rain

With potentially heavy rain in the forecast this week, multiple cities are helping residents prepare by distributing sandbags.

This list will be updated as we learn of more sandbag distribution events.

EDINBURG

The city of Edinburg will give out sandbags to residents on Monday, June 17, according to a news release.

The sandbags will be given out to residents at the Edinburg Service Center, located at 1201 N. Doolittle Rd., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An ID and a utility bill is required for proof of residence, and those attending will be allowed six sandbags per household, and eight bags per business.

Those bringing their own bags can take an unlimited amount of sand.

Palmhurst

A sandbag distribution event is set for Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church — located at 4301 N. Shary Rd.

Proof of residency is required, and people are allowed to take six sandbags for residence, or eight bags per business, according to a news release.

Weslaco

Sandbags are available at Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave., on Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Shovels and proof of residency are required.

