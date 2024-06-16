World War I hero honored in Peñitas cemetery

Shots filled the air in Peñitas on Saturday morning as family and community members gathered to honor the life and service of U.S. Army Pvt. Santiago Cardenas.

A decal was placed on Cardenas’ grave at St. Anthony's Cemetery that recognized him as a World War I veteran.

“At one point, they didn't know he was a World War I veteran, so that was a very great discovery for them,” Penitas City Secretary Janney Quintero said. “It's just important that we commemorate our heroes, especially from here in Peñitas."

Cardenas died in 1960, and the Peñitas Historical Society made the discovery of his World War I service.

“This gentleman that we are honoring today was a very quiet person, a lot of us — even members of his own family — didn't know that he had served in World War I,” Peñitas Historical Society member Amancio Chapa said. “So we feel that that is a historical moment for this community.”

