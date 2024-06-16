City of Pharr distributes over a thousand sandbags

The city of Pharr gave out over a thousand sandbags across two distribution sites.

The city provided the sandbags ahead of the rainy weather in next week’s forecast.

The sandbags are meant to keep water out of your home in the case of a flood.

Pharr Public Works Director Luis Marin said it's crucial to know the proper way to use these bags.

“You can utilize them by putting them in the entrance of your home to deter the water from coming into your property,” Marin said. “Any entrances you might have in the front or back of the house, sandbags are the first line of defense."

The city says if the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico worsens, they plan to give out more sandbags.