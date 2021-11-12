Barbecue competition kicks off in Raymondville

The International Barbecue Cookers Association is having its annual showdown starting Friday in Raymondville.

Valley locals, Liz and Steve Shamlian, travel around the state competing in barbecue cook-offs.

“It started out as just a hobby, just something fun to do and get out on the weekend and do a couple weekends a year,” said Liz Shamlian, IBCA Regional Director and 5th ranked BBQer in Texas.

But it turned into friendly competition when they met people who barbecue from all over the country.

“We see them throughout our annual yearly cooking, so now for them to come to our hometown, or our home area, it’s going to be awesome,” Shamlian said.

The IBCA showdown is bringing roughly 140 barbecue teams to Raymondville, with about 20 of those teams from the Valley. Other teams are from Alabama, Oklahoma, and northern Texas.

“Economically, it’ll be a positive thing for Raymondville,” said Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez. “And we’re really excited to have them here—a lot of businesses are excited.”

After the pandemic canceled things last year, cooks like Steve are happy to be competing again.

“It’s a relief because everyone was home itching to barbecue and get on the road, but now we can,” Steve Shamlian said.

The competition kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and continues through Saturday.

The prize money is $50,000. And it’s still not too late to enter. You just need to become a member and pay the entry fee no later than Friday.