Bat Falcon spotted at Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge

A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a Bat Falcon was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo last December.

The Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge said that based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be in its teen years.

READ ALSO: