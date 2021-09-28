Battle with coronavirus leads to double amputation for Covid survivor

After spending the last several weeks in the hospital fighting for his life, Pepe Forina beat COVID-19. But complications from the virus led to a double amputation.

Forina is now learning to live life differently. While he said he feels blessed that he gets another chance at life, the road to this second opportunity was long.

Forina was admitted to DHR Health with Covid on July 26. He was unvaccinated.

Two weeks later, his family got a call saying Forina had taken a turn for the worse.

“My brother was in the ICU with me. He bathed me in holy water from my head all over my body and basically they gave me the last rights,” Forina said.

Doctors say Forina miraculously made it through that night – but then came news of his feet.

Forina’s diabetes had already been heightened by Covid, then he developed sepsis.

"It was either amputate my feet and live, or leave them on and die,” Forina said. “So it was a no-brainer."

Now Forina's learning to do things people often take for granted, but he says he trusts God will guide him through this entire process. Forina says he does have one regret - not getting the vaccine.

“I didn't believe in it. It's a choice, a choice that I made poorly,” Forina said. “Learn from me, and hopefully you won't be in the same situation that I'm in."