Bayou Brewfest celebrating 100th anniversary in Edinburg
The Rotary Club of Edinburg is gearing up for the Bayou Brewfest. This year kicks off of the 100-year anniversary of the celebration.
Edinburg Rotary Club President-Elect Manuel Cantu speaks with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera on what Rio Grande Valley residents can expect at the event and how money raised will go toward student scholarships and community service projects.
Bayou Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday, March 29 at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 West McIntyre Street in Edinburg.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
