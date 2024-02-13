Bayou Brewfest underway in Edinburg
Editor's Note: The date in the video is incorrect. The event is scheduled for March 23
Edinburg is home to the biggest Cajun party in the Rio Grande Valley, and plans are already underway for Bayou Brewfest.
Edinburg Rotary President and Bayou Brewfest Chairmen Danny Torres sits down with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about the event, sponsorships and how to purchase tickets.
Bayou Brewfest is scheduled for March 23. For more information, click here.
