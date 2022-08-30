BBB South Texas warns about new online employment scam

The Better Business Bureau South Texas is warning that internet scammers are taking advantage of the job market with hiring scams that request private information.

Omar Villanueva has been looking for a job to provide for his family, but his search has lasted four months because of a common scam.

"I applied online with one of them employment apps and I got a reply from a company —from Delta Airlines — that they were hiring package handlers," Villanueva said.

Except it was really someone posing as a Delta Airlines employer.

"They sent me a hiring packet online that I had been hired and all that and they were requesting some information for employment," Villanueva said.

Villanueva submitted images of his driver’s license and social security card, then never heard back from the alleged employer. Villanueva was using popular job-search websites like Indeed and Monster.

“LinkedIn, Monster job postings, it’s a lot easier to create these types of websites or fake websites," said BBB South Texas President Hilda Martinez.

The BBB says unemployed job seekers are more susceptible to these scams.

"They’re taking advantage of the consumers that are desperate out there to look for the positions, look for jobs, so it’s easier for scammers to scam these types of consumers," Martinez said.

Martinez recommends researching a position and reaching out to the company directly before giving out your information.

Villanueva says he gets text messages and emails from false employers daily.

"I started doing some more research and I started making phone calls and that’s when I knew that those responses to my applications and stuff like that, that those were scams," Villanueva said.