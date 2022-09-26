BBB warns of scammers posing as employers on social media

The Better Business Bureau of South Texas is warning residents about scammers posing as employers online in order to get your personal information.

According to the BBB, millions of people are being scammed by scammers posing as legitimate employers.

The BBB says 14 million people fall for this type of scam every year.

"The problem is people are clicking on these links and these links are asking them for personal information so that way they can do a background check on them," said BBB South Texas President Hilda Martinez. "So you're giving out your personal information."

Experts say job seekers should reach out to the companies directly, rather than engaging on social media.