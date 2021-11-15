BBB warns of scams during Medicare enrollment period

The enrollments period for Medicare will be lasting another three weeks, but experts are warning people to be aware of scammers.

Scammers take advantage of the Medicare open enrollment period to lure people into scams, according to Better Business Bureau South Texas President Hilda Martinez.

To avoid being a victim of fraud, there are certain things you should keep in mind. Medicare or a health care plan will only contact you by mail or email, so be wary of any phone calls you receive from them.

Martinez says scammers will typically offer plans and discounts that seem too good to be true — and many times they are.

"Medicare is not going to provide you with a credit card for you to use,” Martinez said. “Plus some of these plans that these scammers are trying to offer are really pretty high as far as the coverage, the coverage might not be what you're looking for.”

Martinez also stresses that anyone requesting personal information is a red flag.

As a rule of thumb, you should never give your Medicare number or information to anyone, but your doctor or pharmacy.

If there's ever any doubt as to information you're given, you can call Robert Obregon, the Texas senior Medicare patrol at the Better Business Bureau. He can be reached at (956) 969-1804.