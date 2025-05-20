x

Beach Waterpark in South Padre Island now open

Beach Waterpark in South Padre Island now open
6 hours 3 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 6:13 PM May 19, 2025 in News - Local

Those looking for the perfect staycation can now go to Beach Waterpark at South Padre Island.

Channel 5 News is giving away tickets to Beach Waterpark. Click here for details.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days