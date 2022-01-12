'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, says some of the youngest members of our community desperately need coats.

"These coats make a big difference for the many kids in our schools,” Pimentel said. “Some of the teachers actually come and pick up some of the coats so that kids in their classrooms that they see don't have any proper warm clothing, they could have it."

It's not only teachers who come to Catholic Charities looking for jackets for their students; struggling parents walk through the doors, too.

"Some of them have lost their jobs, some of them can barely make it with whatever money they're able to receive from their jobs," Pimentel said.

Pimentel says every year, thanks to Tim's Coats, thousands of jackets are given to families in need.

This winter, you can help make sure every child has a warm jacket to get them through the cold temperatures.

"Simple things like a coat that can bring warmth to a child is very important and so I think that Tim's Coats is a beautiful action of love, of care, from our community," Pimentel said.

We will be collecting funds for Tim's Coats until January 14, 2022.

Please help us keep our community warm this winter.

Thank you for your support.

Donation link: https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/give/383710/#!/donation/checkout