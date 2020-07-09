Beloved McAllen nurse remembered and honored by her peers

On Wednesday, outside of McAllen Medical Center, the community’s fate falls on the people who took a pledge to do no harm. Lorenza “Lori” Guerrero lived that pledge for 49 years.

The pledge she took and others continue to follow in her loss.

Some have turned to prayer. Some think about the impact she had on their lives. She guided a new generation of nurses.

Guerrero was a nurse who worked with sexual assault victims. She worked at the hospital in recent weeks as the coronavirus crisis escalated.

Watch the video above for the full story.