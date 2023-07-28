Bert Ogden Arena holding third annual Back to School Expo next week

It's back to school time, and the RGV Vipers and the Driscoll Health System are teaming up to help parents get their kids ready for school.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, both organizations will have their third annual Back to School expo at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The expo will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have free vaccines and school physicals for children.

Free backpacks will be provided to the first 1,000 kids who attend.

