Beto O’Rourke reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott’s scheduled Valley visit

With Gov. Greg Abbott expected in McAllen Saturday afternoon to reportedly announce his run for re-election, potential challenger Beto O’Rourke called the visit political theater.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott plans 60 reelection campaign stops, fewer than 60 days before the GOP primary

Abbott previously visited the Valley last month to show the new border wall under construction in Starr County.

"He comes to the border communities, come to the Rio Grande Valley, to use these communities as a prop,” O’Rourke said. “To take pictures in front of the border wall, for example, and try to tell the rest of Texas and rest of the country that the Valley and border communities pose a threat."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott debuts start of construction of Texas border wall in Starr County

O'Rourke said the border barriers that the state is building need to be local decisions, adding that the focus on Operation Lone Star is painting the border in a negative light.

Watch the video above for the full story.