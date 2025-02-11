Better Business Bureau of South Texas reacts to potential shutdown of consumer protection agency

The Better Business Bureau of South Texas is reacting to the possible shutdown of The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB is the federal agency in charge of monitoring banks and debt collectors, and it also investigates cases of fraud.

Over the weekend, employees were ordered to stop virtually all work as efforts to reshape the federal government continue.

The local BBB president says the possible closure is concerning, and she encourages everyone to keep an eye on their finances.

“Consumers are not going to have as much protections from fraud that are being committed as far as financial,” Better Business Bureau of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said. “Get a copy of your credit report, check on it on a regular basis."

The BBB is not a government agency, but you can report fraud or scams to them.

READ MORE: Secrecy preceded the shutdown of the consumer protection agency's Washington headquarters