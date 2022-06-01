Better Business Bureau warns about scams following deadly tragedy in Uvalde

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to be aware of scams that are circulating online.

Many people across the Valley are sending their support to the Uvalde community after a tragedy that left 21 people dead last Tuesday, but some families may never see a penny that gets donated due to the amount of scams.

“We recommend that you pay with a major credit card,” Better Business Bureau President of South Texas Region Hilda Martinez said. “Because if you are scammed, it is easier to try and get your money back through a major credit card – not a debit or gift card.”

The first thing people should consider is if the site or organization they are donating to is real or not. Asking for information like a name, address, or phone number can also help verify the person or organization you’re donating to.

Martinez says it might seem like a lot, but it is better to be safe than sorry when donating for a good cause.