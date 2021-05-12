Bexar County Sheriff's Office recruits in Rio Grande Valley

People in the Valley looking for a career in law enforcement got their chance to shine on Tuesday.

For the first time ever, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office came to the RGV as part of their Recruit Texas tour.

Recruiters set up shop at the South Texas College Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence, setting up multiple tests to see if Valley residents have what it takes.

"We've actually been to about seven different stops,” said Cpl John Rivera, a recruiter with BCSO. “This is just one of the next one's on the list. We've been to Dallas, El Paso."

And now, the city of Pharr.

Rivera says anyone interested in joining their team doesn’t need a college degree, but rather a few basic items.

"You just have to have a high school diploma or GED, have a Texas Driver's License, and be a US citizen," Rivera said.

The opportunity also includes a $2,000 signing bonus.

But first, applicants must pass a written exam that takes an average of 45 minutes to finish, and then a physical test.

"Our first test will be a step test where you're walking to a metronome at 96 beats per minute,” Rivera said. “The next will be a dumbbell chest press, where it depends on male, female, age of course."

For more information about a career with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, click here.