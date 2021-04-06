Biden admin. opens new immigration facility for unaccompanied children in Donna

The Biden administration announced the opening of an additional holding facility for migrant children in Donna on Tuesday.

The Delphi Emergency Intake Site is set to receive the first group of unaccompanied children on Tuesday.

The new facility will welcome 375 kids but holds the capacity for up to 1,500. The center will be operated by the Department of Health and Human Services and will house unaccompanied teenagers from ages 13 through 17.

During his visit to the Rio Grande Valley last week, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the Donna immigration tent facility would be expanding.