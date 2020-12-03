x

Biden administration could change border wall plans and immigration policies

December 03, 2020
By: Santiago Caicedo

With the border wall construction still going on in the Rio Grande Valley, many believe that the Biden administration will change those plans. 

"We may get to stop some construction, but there's so much momentum from the current administration and CBP is really ramping up its efforts," Texas Civil Rights Project Roberto Lopez said. 

There is also a lot of uncertainty that still looms over migrants stuck in Mexico that are waiting their asylum hearings. 

Immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin said it will be difficult to coordinate with those still waiting to re-unifying parents that were separated from their children. 

