Biden reschedules visit to Austin after Trump assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Austin after former President Donald Trump survived gunshots that the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden was slated to visit Austin on Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library. He was also going to attend a fundraiser hosted by LBJ’s daughter Luci Baines Johnson.

Biden’s campaign paused its ads after Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The White House did not give a new date for Biden's Austin visit. The LBJ Library said the ceremony would be postponed to later this month.

Trump was hit in the ear during at the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday and was quickly evacuated to the hospital. U.S. Secret Service shortly after said he was safe.

“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation and a presidential historian, said in a statement. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”

The attack occurred just before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the party plans to nominate Trump for this year’s presidential election. Biden’s visit to Austin was going to coincided with the first day of the convention.

Biden condemned the attack on Trump, telling reporters that “political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

“Everybody must condemn it,” Biden said.

The White House disclosed that Biden and Trump spoke on the phone after the attack.

Biden’s planned fundraiser in Texas came as he and his allies scramble to quell concerns about his viability atop the Democratic ticket. Biden performed poorly during a debate against Trump last month, prompting several Democrats to request he end his candidacy. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, whose Austin district includes the LBJ Library, was the first congressional Democrat to call for Biden to not run.

