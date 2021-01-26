Biden signs executive order to impact census count

President Biden issued an executive order allowing inclusion of those in the country illegally to count in the census. One impact of the census count is congressional seats.

Sylvia Garza Perez, a county clerk for Cameron County led an initiative to make sure everyone was counted in last year's census.

Garza-Perez said some people were a little more timid to respond and due to the pandemic the numbers were lower than expected.

"Had that not happened, we would've exceeded our numbers," Garza-Perez said.

Democrats have said citizenship information from the census could favor Anglo communities more during redistricting. This would leave minorities with less representation in congress and state legislatures.

Adam Kincaid, a republican leading redistricting in Congress said Biden wants to conceal critical information about the citizen population in the United States.

