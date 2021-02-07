Big game hangout or COVID-19 superspreader event? Health experts advise against Super Bowl parties

Last year, German Database company Statista.com found that over half Americans polled said they either hosted a Super Bowl party, went to one or went to a bar or restaurant to watch the big game.

This year, with the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Valley, health experts are asking people to think twice about having guests over on Sunday to avoid the spread of the virus.

"You can get superspreader events," Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Baptist Medical System Dr. José E. Campo Maldonado said. "Which means, especially if you're indoors, [that] the virus can circulate..."

Maldonado said the Valley's COVID-19 trends are worrying. He says the safest option is staying home with the people you live with for the game.

Watch the video for the full story.