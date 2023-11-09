Birding festival in Harlingen brings people from all over the world

People from all over the world at the Harlingen Convention Center this week for the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival.

Doors opened to the public on Thursday, where more than 2,000 people were expected to attend. Families are encouraged to stop by and learn more about birds in the area and how to protect them.

There are about 35 types of birds that are unique to the Valley.

One of those birds is the Aplomado Falcon, the last falcon in the state that's currently on the endangered species list.

Trade Show Chairperson Marilyn Vincent says the event not only attracts bird lovers from all over to see the unique birds, but also, to spot migrating birds that may fly through on their way south.

Vincent adds the festival teaches people how to keep birds from disappearing.

"Think of waking up tomorrow and no longer seeing any Chachalacas. That would be really sad, but birds are disappearing and if we don't do something to keep them from disappearing, it will be a very sad world for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren," Vincent said.

There will be a child program on Saturday and Sunday to teach kids about nature conservation.

During the festival, the organization will offer over 100 field trips to state parks, wildlife refuges and other bird-watching areas.

They will also have workshops, keynote speakers, and vendors from different countries.

Vincent says some of the funds will go to feeding the birds at Ramsey Park in Harlingen.

The festival runs through Sunday. It is free to enter the festival, but some activities may require payment.

