Birth or death records available to Brownsville residents through new system
The city of Brownsville rolled out a new way for the community to apply for birth or death records online or by phone.
Brownsville residents can apply online through VitalChek by visiting www.vitalchek.com/vital-records/texas/city-of-brownsville or by calling toll-free at 1-855-833-5127.
According to the city, applicants must fill out the application with the required information, upload required identification and documentation, and pay online.
Applicants who use the toll-free number can email or fax the required identification information to VitalChek.
Officials say in addition to the $23 fee paid to the city for a birth or death record, applicants applying online or by phone may incur the following fees using VitalChek:
- • $12.95 – VitalChek Processing Fee
- • $18.00 – Expedited shipping fee/UPS
For more information on Vital Statistics, visit https://brownsvilletx.gov/671/Vital-Statistics.
