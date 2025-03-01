Bishop of Diocese of Brownsville joins Catholic leaders calling for immigration reform
The Bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville joined the Archbishop of San Antonio in calling for immigration reform.
Bishop Daniel Flores was also joined by more than a dozen Catholic bishops from dioceses along the border to push for migrant support.
Their statement was made during the Bi-annual Tex-Mex bishops meeting.
"For decades we have expressed our concern that the United States, and in the United States, that we have a broken immigration system, which does not correspond to the President reality. We hope and strongly urge our political leaders to fulfill their duty to reform it," the bishops said in their statement.
The pope also took a similar stance on immigration earlier this month.
