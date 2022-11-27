Black Friday impact on small Valley businesses

This holiday weekend brought big sales numbers to large companies and retailers.

For small businesses, it is no secret that they can't afford to bring down their prices in the way that large retailers do, but somehow, some Valley shops are making things work.

"The large businesses are overpowering everyone with the comfort of ordering online," Owner of El Zapatito Marta Iga said. "They have different prices, and different vendors and different qualities that you can't compare to our small businesses."

Especially after the pandemic, many small businesses are finding it hard to not just thrive, but to survive.

"It's been really bad after the pandemic, I haven't seen any growth in the small businesses around us," Iga said.

Iga told Channel 5 that her clientele size has been cut in half since the pandemic.

"I have a lot of quality merchants, but I haven't been able to raise any of my prices because there isn't anyone that'll even pay," Iga said. "I've kept the same prices for the last five years."

Another small business in downtown McAllen, Vanessa's Design, also took a big hit during the pandemic.

"Events were canceled, so because of that people left dresses here and never came back for them," Manager at Vanessa's Design Laura Delgado said.

Regardless of the competition of big retail companies, people like Bobbie Krynicki still support small businesses.

"Although the price may not always be cheaper, I think that the money sits in the community, build a queen and make it grow," Krynicki said.

Delgado says now the business is in much better shape than it was during the pandemic. She says they accommodate prices with people and offer special packages.

"I think it's kind of like a Munich Cassie building, if we support them they are able to support us and that makes a community stronger," Krynicki said.