Black history museum set to open in San Benito

SAN BENITO – The first museum of its kind in the Rio Grande Valley is expected to open Saturday in San Benito.

It all started when Joe Callandret, an entrepreneur, passed away in 1931. His wife, Fannie, decided to donate some of her husband’s land to San Benito Consolidated Independent School District in 1948. The land was used for colored children to go to school.

The San Benito Historical Society along with San Benito CISD helped make the Callandret Black History Museum possible. It's located on 305 Doherty Street.

Watch the video above for the full story.