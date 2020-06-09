Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement

Across the U.S. and in the Rio Grande Valley, the protests over racial injustice is prompting another kind of backing. At least three black-owned local businesses are drawing large amounts of support.

The owners of Lê Pho House in Weslaco, Yummy’s in McAllen and Dread House Studio in Edinburg have seen more business and new customers reaching out.

At Yummy’s, Peter Jurkin, the owner, says demand has been so high, he had to close for three days to restock on supplies. Pam Lê, the owner of Lê Pho House, says more people reached out after a friend tagged her business on a social media post supporting black-owned businesses in the Valley. Meesh Duru, owner of Dread House Studio, hopes people do not forget to continue support after the protests die down.

