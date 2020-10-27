Blood Drive Organized for Injured DPS Trooper

EDINBURG – A replenished blood drive has been organized for Moises Sanchez, the Department of Public Safety trooper who was shot Saturday.

The blood drive will take place at the Edinburg Parks & Recreation Wellness Center on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The center is located at 315 East Palm Drive in Edinburg.

Those who are planning to attend are advised to eat a full meal and drink water before donating blood.

A photo ID is required.

For more information, call 956-212-3326.