Blue Alert issued for man accused of injuring Corpus Christi police officer

Joshua Powell. Photo Credit DPS.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a man they say seriously injured a police officer.

Joshua Powell is wanted in connection to the injury of a police officer, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Powell is described as a 20-year-old black male with dreadlocks, a tattoo on his left arm, brown hair and brown eyes. He is 150 pounds, has a height of 5’8” and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants.

Powell was last seen on the 5900 block of Weber Road in corpus Christi at 2:14 p.m.

Police are also searching for a green, 1999 Buick Regal with a Texas license plate number of CSC1880.

Those with information on Powell’s location are urged to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2802.