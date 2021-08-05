Blue Alert issued for man accused of injuring Corpus Christi police officer
The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a man they say seriously injured a police officer.
Joshua Powell is wanted in connection to the injury of a police officer, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Powell is described as a 20-year-old black male with dreadlocks, a tattoo on his left arm, brown hair and brown eyes. He is 150 pounds, has a height of 5’8” and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and khaki pants.
Powell was last seen on the 5900 block of Weber Road in corpus Christi at 2:14 p.m.
Police are also searching for a green, 1999 Buick Regal with a Texas license plate number of CSC1880.
Those with information on Powell’s location are urged to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2802.
More News
News Video
-
SPI restaurant struggles to fill employment positions
-
Bond set for Pharr man accused of shooting and killing stepson
-
Hidalgo County mayors to discuss drainage improvements
-
DPS: 10 dead, over a dozen injured after crash in Encino
-
Petition calling for masks in Texas schools gaining traction online