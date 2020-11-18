Blue November campaign aims to promote prevention of prostate cancer

The Blue November campaign has aimed to promote prevention, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

According to The American Cancer Society website, Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the U.S. with an estimated 33,000 deaths each year.

Dr. David Alonzo, a medical doctor at DHR Health said early detection is key in beating the disease.

"This is a disease that if caught early has a very high overall survival, so the ways to check if you have prostate cancer is a blood test called the PSA test," Alonzo said. "Those 2 tests combined have a very high rate of diagnosing prostate cancer alone."

Alonzo adds that men should get tested around the ages of 50 to 55.

