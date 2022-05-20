Blue Tie Day aims to raise awareness for men's cancer

In 2005, retired cop Gilbert Garcia went to a doctor’s visit that ended with 18 inches of his intestines removed.

“I remember that moment he came in after the surgery, and he said that it was malignant,” Garcia recalled. “Nobody wants to hear that word…malignant to me sounds like you're gonna die."

But Garcia said his symptoms of cancer actually started a year earlier.

“I thought it was just some kind of virus, and so when they took me to the doctor it was already stage four," Garcia said.

That "tough it out" mentality among men is what healthcare professionals say they see all the time - especially in the Valley.

Now the Cameron County Public Health Department hopes to break that “machismo” barriers to raise awareness on cancer.

The department is hosting a men's health fair and 5k walk on June 10. It will include live music and free screenings and education.

Watch the video above for the full story.