Body found along the Rio Grande near Santa Maria
The body of an unidentified Hispanic male was found on Sunday morning near Santa Maria, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino.
The body was found along the bank of the Rio Grande. Trevino said the death is being treated as an accidental drowning.
The man is believed to be in his late 20s, and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office contacted the consulate to identify him.
The man has several tattoos on his body. Photos provided by Trevino show the names “Claudia,” “Romina,” and “Julie” tattooed on his body.
Anyone with any information on the victim’s identity is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-350-5551
