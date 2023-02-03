Body found in Brownsville identified as missing man, police say

A body found in a resaca was identified as a 68-year-old man who was reported missing last month, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Juan Antonio Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts.

Garcia’s body was found in a resaca Friday afternoon, according to Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval. There were no signs of foul play, Sandoval added.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to Sandoval.