Body found in Cameron Park

4 hours 11 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, November 06 2021 Nov 6, 2021 November 06, 2021 4:06 PM November 06, 2021 in News - Local
Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. 

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle at Cameron Park in Brownsville.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cameron Park on Friday in reference to a male subject “being shot,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a male inside a vehicle,” the post said.

The vehicle was found on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa still on drive. It had stopped after hitting a fence in the area.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

