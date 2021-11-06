Body found in Cameron Park

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle at Cameron Park in Brownsville.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cameron Park on Friday in reference to a male subject “being shot,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a male inside a vehicle,” the post said.

The vehicle was found on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa still on drive. It had stopped after hitting a fence in the area.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.