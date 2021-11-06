Body found in Cameron Park
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a vehicle at Cameron Park in Brownsville.
The vehicle was found on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa. They found that the vehicle was still in drive & had only stopped after hitting a fence that runs along the perimeter of El Centro Cultural, in Cameron Park. https://t.co/0MxUF21ue4 pic.twitter.com/uAY3K5YX2H— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) November 6, 2021
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cameron Park on Friday in reference to a male subject “being shot,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet.
“Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a male inside a vehicle,” the post said.
The vehicle was found on Avenida Gregory & Avenida Lisa still on drive. It had stopped after hitting a fence in the area.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
