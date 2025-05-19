Body found in Donna hotel, investigation underway

KRGV photo

The Donna Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday in a hotel room, police chief Gilbert Guerrero said.

Donna police officers responded to the Victoria Palms Inn and Suites, located at 3309 E Interstate Hwy. 2, where they found the unidentified person in one of the rooms.

It has not yet been determined if foul play was involved, Guerrero said, adding that the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.