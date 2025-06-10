Body found in Harlingen motel, investigation underway
An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday at a motel, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Harlingen police officers responded to a motel located on the 1600 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip Sunday at around noon, where they found the body of an unidentified 49-year-old man inside one of the rooms, according to a news release.
The cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy, police said.
