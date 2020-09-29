Body found in Mission canal has been identified

The Mission Police Department has identified the man who was found dead in a canal on Monday.

Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez said the man is identified to be Juan Manuel Fernandez, 23, of Mission.

His body had been discovered near the 400 block of Cummings Avenue.

Dominguez said that Fernandez's family last saw him Friday afternoon.

The department is asking the public to call Mission Crime Stoppers at (956)-581-8477 if they have any information.

