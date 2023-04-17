x

Body found in Nuevo Leon confirmed to be missing Mission woman

Sunday, April 16 2023

Autopsy results confirmed a body found in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to be that of a missing Mission woman.

Officials say 20-year-old Bionce Amaya Cortez disappeared during a trip to Nuevo Leon during Easter week.

State investigators say they found her body on Friday at a ranch in General Bravo.

The Tamaulipas State's Attorney General's office says they are working to get in contact with the family and return the body.

